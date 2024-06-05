Pune Porsche Accident Case: Court Extends Custody of Teen's Parents Till June 10

In a significant development in Pune's Porsche accident case, the mother and father of the Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL), along with Dr. Ajay Taware, Dr. Shrihari Halnore, and compounder Atul Ghatkamble, were brought before the court. The Pune Court has granted police custody for the parents until June 10 and for the doctors until June 7, including Dr. Taware, Dr. Halnore, and Ghatkamble, for allegedly tampering with the blood samples of the minor accused.

The police sought seven days of police custody, explaining the need to investigate the call records of the accused and trace the money trail involved in the crime. Advocate Sudip Shah, representing Dr. Taware, argued that Dr. Taware was on holiday before the incident and thus could not have been part of any criminal conspiracy.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Anil Kumbhar elaborated on the necessity of the extended custody, leading to the court granting an additional two days of police custody for the five accused. The parents of the juvenile accused were apprehended for allegedly conspiring to alter the blood samples, with Dr. Taware, Dr. Halnore, and compounder Ghatkamble purportedly aiding in substituting the minor's blood sample with that of his mother.