Pune Porsche Accident Case: Court Grants Judicial Custody to Vishal Agarwal and Five Others Till June 7

The Pune session court on Friday, May 24, granted judicial custody (JD) to Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor accused, and five others till June 7.

These come after the Pune Police sought seven-day custody of Vishal Agarwal, father of the minor accused in the Pune Porsche crash that killed two IT professionals on the spot.

The public prosecutor told the court that there was some tempering with the CCTV footage of the accused and hence, Agarwal needs seven days of police custody (PC).