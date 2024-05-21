Pune Porsche Accident Case: Minor Accused Spent Rs 48,000 on Booze and Food, Police Seek 15-Day Remand

The Pune police have booked five accused out of which three have been arrested and two have been detained by the police. Vishal Agarwal, the father of the minor accused who crushed two IT professionals to death, has been arrested from Sambhaji Nagar and will be produced in the court tomorrow.

The owner and the employees of the Cosie and Black pubs in the Koregaon Park have been arrested by the police from Navi Mumbai. Pune Police Commissioner stated that, "We have detained the accused booked under the juvenile justice act and will be produced at the court tomorrow."

While talking about the allegations on the investigation process Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said," The investigation has been done without any political influence. If we find any proof of police officials tempering the investigation process strict action will be taken against them. No VIP treatment was given to the minor accused. There were allegations that special treatment was given to him at the Yerwada police station, we will investigate the issue."

Pune Police Commissioner on Accident Case

#WATCH | On the Pune car accident case, Pune CP Amitesh Kumar says, "...We have adopted the most stringent possible approach and we shall do whatever is at our command to ensure that the two young lives which were lost get justice and the accused gets duly punished..." pic.twitter.com/fl9wxwosI7 — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2024

While talking about the blood reports, CP stated that the blood reports have not yet been obtained. However, there is CCVT footage in which it is seen that the minor is consuming alcohol with his friends.

The police filed an application in the court to try the accused as a major, which was rejected by the court. The Pune police moved to the higher court, and a hearing is expected today. The police also filed an application for 15 days of juvenile custody in the juvenile correction home, which was also rejected by the court.

When asked about the amount of alcohol consumed by the accused, the CP said it is a matter of investigation. However, the bills suggest that he spent almost Rs 48000 on liquor and food.