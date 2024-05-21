Pune Accident Case: NCPCR Chairperson Stresses Confidentiality of Teen's Identity Who Killed Two Techies With Speeding Porsche

In a recent statement regarding the Pune car accident involving a minor, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo strongly criticized the actions of providing a car and alcohol to a minor. Kanoongo emphasized, "It is wrong to give a car and serve alcohol to a minor. The police have lodged an FIR against the accused. An FIR is lodged against his father too." He highlighted that while the police have fulfilled their duties by filing the FIRs, it is now up to the law to take its course. Additionally, Kanoongo stressed the importance of protecting the minor's identity, stating that it must not be revealed under any circumstances.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Pune car accident case, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo says, "It is wrong to give a car and serve alcohol to a minor. The police have lodged an FIR against the accused. An FIR is lodged against his father too... The police have done their work. Now, the… pic.twitter.com/voGhEJdwJM — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2024

The two techies - Aneesh Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Koshta - died in the early hours of Sunday when the motorbike they were travelling on was hit by a Porsche in the Kalyani Nagar locality of Pune. While Ashwini died on the spot, Aneesh was shifted to a city hospital, where he died soon after. The 17-year-old was granted bail by a district court within 14 hours of his detention, sparking massive outrage. The father of the 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in the Pune car accident was arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday. He will be produced later in court today. A case was registered against Vishal Agrawal, a real estate developer, under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Also Read: Porsche Accident: 7 Instances Where Pune Failed the Accident Victims

Three executives of two bars were also arrested for serving liquor to the minor. Cosie restaurant owner Pralhad Bhutda and manager Sachin Katkar and Hotel Black manager Sandip Sangle were arrested on Tuesday. On Monday, CCTV footage of one of the bars emerged on social media, showing the juvenile consuming alcohol. The accident happened hours later.As per FIR, the teenager and his friends were partying in Cozy Bar between 9.30 pm and 12 midnight. Then, they shifted to another bar called Black and partied there till 1 am. The accident happened at around 3.15 am on Sunday. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that the accused teenager was served pizza and burger by Pune police after he was taken to the police station following the crash. Raut claimed that an MLA of the Ajit Pawar NCP faction helped the teenager avoid strict action and demanded the sacking of Pune police commissioner.



