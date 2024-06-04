Pune Porsche Accident Case: Police Arrest Two for Allegedly Swapping Minor's Blood Sample with Mother

In a significant development regarding the Pune Porsche car accident, the Pune Police Crime Branch has apprehended two individuals, identified as Ashpak Basha Makandar (36 years old, residing in Dhaonari, Pune) and Amar Santosh Gaikwad (27 years old, residing in Yerwada, Pune). An FIR has been lodged by the Pune Police, invoking sections 304, 201, 120(B), 279, 338, 337, 427, 466, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with section 7, 7(a), and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, and sections 184, 185, 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the police, the accused individuals purportedly aided Dr. Ajay Taware, Dr. Srihari Halnor, and staff members of Sassoon General Hospital, including Atul Ghatkamble, in allegedly manipulating the blood samples. Allegedly, they were also involved in financial transactions related to the alteration of these blood samples.

The arrested suspects were presented before the court and have been remanded to police custody until June 10, 2024. Moreover, it's been reported that the arrested individuals have connections with MLA Sunil Tingre, who was present at the Yerwada police station during the detention of the minor accused on May 19. Gaikwad, one of the accused, reportedly owns a hookah lounge in Vimannagar. Although both suspects have ties to MLA Tingre, the extent of Tingre's involvement in the alleged crime is yet to be determined by the police.