Pune Porsche Accident: Juvenile Board Cancels Accused Teen's Bail, Remanded to Observation Home Till June 5

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Wednesday canceled the bail granted to a 17-year-old boy allegedly involved in a fatal car accident while under the influence of alcohol. The teenager is accused of causing the deaths of two people after hitting them with his Porsche car in Pune. The JJB directed that the minor be sent to a child observation centre.

Pune Car Accident Case | The Juvenile Justice Board remanded the minor accused to a Rehabilitation/Observation home till 5th June: Pune Police Officials — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024