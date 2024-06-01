Pune Porsche Accident Re-Emerges: One Killed, Another Injured After Minor Runs Over Two Bikers in Shirur

Following the recent Porsche car accident in Kalyaninagar, Pune, another distressing incident has emerged from Shirur taluka. Reports indicate that a minor girl was allegedly involved in an incident where two bike-borne men were fatally impacted. Arun Memane (30) lost his life, while Mahendra Bandey sustained severe injuries. The minor was reportedly driving a pickup truck, which tragically dragged Memane for a considerable distance, estimated to be between 30 to 40 feet.

Gram Panchayat office bearer Santosh Lande permitted his minor daughter to drive a pickup truck on the Vadgaon Bhandi-Aranagaon Road in Shirur taluka. Lande himself occupied another seat in the vehicle. Meanwhile, two people, Mahendra Bande and Arun Memane, were traveling on their two-wheeler towards Nhavaregaon along the same route. However, a collision occurred between the pickup truck and the motorcycle, causing the riders to fall.

Tragically, Arun Memane became trapped beneath the rear wheel of the pickup truck and was dragged for approximately 30 feet, resulting in his fatal injuries. The other rider sustained serious injuries in the incident.

Following the accident, the owner of the pickup truck fled the scene without halting. A complaint has been lodged against him for his alleged involvement in the fatal incident. Satish Memane, the brother of the deceased, has filed a complaint with the Shikrapur police. Local residents and relatives promptly rushed the two victims to a nearby hospital. However, despite their efforts, Arun Memane was pronounced dead upon arrival by the attending doctors.