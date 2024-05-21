Pune Porsche Accident: Sessions Court Grant Police Custody for Bar Owners Till May 24

In recent update regarding horrifying Pune Porsche car accident, the Pune Sessions Court has granted police custody for four days i.e. until May 24, to the accused Pralahad Bhutada, Sachin Katkar, and Sandeep Sangle for further investigation.

After hearing from both parties, the court concluded that the owner and staff of Cosie and Blak had served alcohol to a minor, which later resulted in an accident that claimed two lives. The court harshly criticized the pub owners, holding them responsible for serving alcohol to underage customers. According to the court, pubs and hotels should take responsibility for their customers after they are drunk and should arrange appropriate transport for them.

Pune Car Accident Case: Three arrested accused have been sent to police custody till 24th May by the special court in Pune. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2024

Advocate Asim Sarvode argued that Blak Pub, operational at the Marriott Suites, is a worldwide brand that allows only members. While speaking to LomatTimes, Advocate Sarvode said, "The police have deliberately refrained from charging action under Section 394 of the IPC. Secondly, two FIRs were filed by the police in this case. We still demand that the minor accused should be tried as an adult."