Pune Porsche Accident: When Will Vasooli Cops Face Action, Asks MLA Ravindra Dhangekar; Posts Their Party Pics

In Pune's Kalyani Nagar, there's a growing demand for justice after a devastating accident took the lives of two IT professionals. They were struck by a teenager driving a Porsche. Taking action, Congress leader Ravindra Dhangekar staged a protest outside the Police Commissioner's office on Friday morning, urging authorities to address the issue.

"I would like to remind state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis that despite glaring errors in the investigation following the Kalyani Nagar accident, Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar hasn't found anyone guilty. But how can we expect impartial action when those in charge might be influenced by vested interests, as they themselves are possibly funded by builders?", said Ravindra Dhangekar.

The Mundhwa Police Station is reportedly managed by just three staff members, with Nilesh Palve and Kale allegedly involved in collecting extortions from various pubs and hotels. A photo has surfaced showing one of the constables enjoying himself at a pub named Waters. On behalf of Pune residents, there's a plea to promptly investigate and suspend this constable who's implicated in disturbing the peace of Pune. Failure to act may result in more videos being shared within 48 hours, said Ravindra Dhangekar in a post X.

Dhangekar also demanded Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar's resignation. He stated, "The Police Commissioner knows everything; he must resign. I am here so that he knows that the people of Pune are on the roads..."

The Kasba MLA said, "In this case, two FIRs have been lodged. The first FIR was wrong, so the second was lodged. The police official who registered the first wrong FIR must be charged. The case must be fast-tracked, and those who passed away must get justice."

