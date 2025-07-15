Pune Porsche Case Update: Accused to Be Tried as Minor, Not Adult

In significant update in Pune Porsche case their Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) on Tuesday rejected the plea to try the accused as an adult. On may 19th 2024, Porsche allegedly rammed into two teen, who died on the spot in Kalyani nagar. Accused mother Shiavni Agarwal recently granted bail in the case of sample swapping to hide his crime.

As of now 9 accused are still behind the bars including the accused father, two doctors and two middlemen over facilitating financial transactions in the blood swapping case; and three others – Aditya Avinash Sood, Ashish Mittal and Arun Kumar Singh. Additionally the prosecution recently argued that the accused persons are using delaying tactics to prolong legal proceedings by moving "frivolous" applications before the trial court.

The prosecution argues for charges against all involved, citing conclusive DNA evidence proving the accused's blood samples were swapped with his mother's at Sassoon General Hospital.