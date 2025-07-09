Pune Porsche Case Update: Accused Tried To Tamper Blood Samples At Second Hospital, Claims Police

In Pune's Porsche hit and run case prosecution has told court that their was attempt made to tamper blood samples at second hospital to save juvenile accused, however it wasn't successful. Submitting additional documents under Section 173(8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the prosecution stated that the Pune police suspected tampering with the minor's blood samples, initially collected at Sassoon Hospital. Following which police then again got the teenager’s blood samples collected at the Aundh Government Hospital as a pre-emptive measure, but some of the other accused, including his parents, got a whiff of it, the police informed the court on Tuesday.

Prosecution claimed that accused people approached the Aundh hospital authorities to swap the samples, but the doctors there refused to cooperate and turned them away. As per the PTI reports, crime branch officer said, “In the same manner in which they tampered with blood samples at Sassoon Hospital, the parents of the juvenile and middleman Ashpak Makandar tried to do so at the Aundh hospital too. But doctors refused to entertain them".

Dr Ajay Taware head of the forensic department, Medical Officer Shreehari Halnor, and a staffer, Atul Ghatkamble came under scrutiny and got arrested for allegedly sample swapping matter at Sassoon Hospital. In addition to three Sassoon employees, the juvenile's father, middlemen Makandar and Amar Gaikwad, Aditya Avinash Sood, Ashish Mittal, and Arun Kumar Singh are jailed for their alleged involvement in the blood sample swap. The court is currently hearing arguments regarding the framing of charges. Section 173(8) of the CrPC permits further investigation even after a chargesheet has been filed.

About Porsche Case: Pune saw one of the devastating hit and run case driven by an underage boy which killed two IT professionals, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area. Subsequent investigations showed that his blood samples were swapped with those of his mother at the Sassoon Hospital to conceal the minor’s alleged intoxicated state at the time of the crash.