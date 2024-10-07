Pune: Potholes Irks Commuters in Pune Cantonment Board Limits

The substandard quality and pathetic conditions of the roads in the Pune Cantonment Board limits (PCB) limits are proving to be a menace for the commuters. While the roads are riddled with large potholes resembling the surface of the moon the commuters and local residents are forced to make way on the deep, uneven surface that not only slows down the traffic but also poses a serious risk to the safety of the commuters.

The road leading from Pulgate Bustop towards Swargate from Golibar Maidan Chowk is proving to be an open invitation to accidents and traffic mishaps especially during the night time. The road leading towards the Mahatma Gandhi Road (MG Road) from Golibar Maidan Signal is riddled with potholes and open chambers adding to the hassle in the daily commute.

A daily commuter who was travelling with his wife and his son on a two-wheeler while talking to LokmatTimes.com said, “The roads in the PCB area is in a very bad shape. It is highly unsafe to ride bikes as we have to constantly hover to avoid the potholes. The authorities should consider the plight of the commuters and immediately repair the roads.”

Another commuter who drives an auto-rickshaw said, “Our vehicle's suspension has to be repaired at regular intervals due to the bad condition of the roads. Most of auto-rickshaw drivers have lower back problems and other health issues due to constantly driving on the roads with large potholes. The authorities should immediately repair the roads and solve the issue.”

The PCB manages 48km of roads in its jurisdiction while 22 km is managed by the Military Engineering Services (MES) and 5km is managed by the state Public Works Department (PWD). Civic activists have alleged that the PCB authorities are dodging the issue by pointing fingers at each other.

“ The PCB authorities are not ready to talk on the condition of the roads in the limits while the citizens have to daily face the hassle of travelling on the potholes-riddled road even after paying heavy taxes. The PCB should take immediate actions and repair the roads and the government should initiate an inquiry of the concerned authorities,” stated social activist Sanjay Kawade while talking to LokmatTimes.com

Kawade added by saying, “A tender of rs 3 crore was floated by the PCB for road repair last month however no work has been started yet. As promised by the PCB authorities the repair work was supposed to be done in the first week of October however not a single pothole has been filled yet. An inquiry should be initiated and strict action should be taken against the culprits.”