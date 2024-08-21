Pune Power Cut: Chinchwad Residents Protest for 3 Month Outages, Urge Mahavitaran for Solutions

Chinchwad Station, Anand Nagar area has been experiencing power outages for the past three months. The Civil Rights Action Committee protested against the blunders and lack of planning of Mahavitran. Protests were initiated by public outcry. Mohannagar, Chinchwad Station, Anandnagar, Saibabanagar, Gawliwada, Indiranagar, Kalbhornagar, Mahatma Phulenagar, Ramnagar, Duttnagar, Vidyanagar, Shankar Nagar, and Parasuramnagar are experiencing frequent power cuts.

Citizens of this section were shocked due to the blackout. Therefore, the Jan Awach Dhadak Morcha of citizens started in the morning from Shree Dutt Mandir Chowk Mohannagar under the leadership of social activist Maruti Bhapkar. A police force was deployed from Mohannagar to the Mahavitaran office in Tharmax Chowk.

The march proceeded through Mohan Nagar, Mahatma Phule Nagar, Datta Nagar, Vidya Nagar, Shankar Nagar, Ram Nagar, and Parashuram Nagar to the Akurdi divisional office in Tharmax Chowk of Mahavitaran. At that time, Chief Engineer of Mahavitaran Atul Devkar and Additional Executive Engineer Ashok Jadhav faced the march. He accepted the statement of the marchers. A written letter was given point-wise regarding the six demands of the march. Former corporators Prasad Shetty, Vaishali Kalbhor, and Sanjay Jagtap, along with a large number of social, political, trade, small entrepreneurs, handcarts, and Pathari tapri holders participated in this march.

Maruti Bhapkar said, "Many citizens have to face physical, mental, and financial problems due to the mistakes and lack of planning of Mahavitaran (electricity department). Many people had given different representations to Mahavitran for a permanent solution to this problem. However, no permanent solution was found, so the march was held. Dengue and chikungunya are starting to affect the people in our area. Therefore, patients are receiving treatment in the hospitals of this area. Patients are suffering due to lack of electricity in the hospital. Also, due to lack of electricity, thefts have increased and many electronic devices have been damaged due to the lack of this electricity, and the citizens are suffering financially.