Pune Rains: 12 Help Centres Opened to Aid Flood Victims in Recovering Lost Documents - Details Inside

Due to the heavy rains in Pune city and neighbouring areas on Thursday, floodwaters entered many homes, washing away valuables, household items, vehicles, documents, and other items. In response, the district administration has set up 12 help centres to assist flood victims in retrieving and preparing new documents. The Panchnama process for assessing flood damage is nearing completion, and the help centres will be operational soon.

Documents of flood victims, such as Aadhaar cards, various certificates, and other paperwork, were damaged or lost. These documents will be prepared at the special centres by gathering information from the citizens. Separate employees have been appointed for this purpose.

The help centres will be located at:

Dr. Rajendra Prasad School, Bopodi

Cantonment Office, Khadki

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule School, Tadiwala Road

Parulekar School, Yerawada

Buddha Vihar Samaj Mandir, Mangalwar Peth

Barne School, Mangalwar Peth

Kalmadi School, Mangalwar Peth

Anusuyabai Khillare School, Erandwane

Ambedkar School, Patil Estate

Tapodham Society, Warje

Ekta Nagar, Vadgaon Budruk

Indira Nagar, Uttam Nagar

Vadgaon Sheri

The Panchnama of flood damage is in its final stage. A total of 5,600 Panchnamas have been completed, with 2,500 in Pimpri Chinchwad city, 2,200 in Pune city, and 900 in Haveli taluka. By Sunday morning, the remaining Panchnama work will be completed, and a proposal for assistance will be sent to the state government.

Ban on Dangerous Tourist Spots

As heavy rains continue in some parts of the district and with an orange warning on Saturday followed by a yellow warning the next day, the administration has announced that the ban on dangerous tourist spots will remain in effect until further notice. Citizens are advised not to visit hazardous locations.

Pune District Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase stated that the administration is working to assist citizens as quickly as possible. The help centres have been set up to provide flood victims with necessary documents promptly, ensuring they do not face difficulties in their daily lives. The Panchnama work is 60% complete and will be finished by Sunday morning.