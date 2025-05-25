Pune Rains: Breach in Canal Causes Flooding in Baramati, NDRF Teams Deployed (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (May 25, 2025): A breach in the Nira Left Canal at Pimpli Limtek in Baramati taluka has caused severe flooding in the region following heavy rainfall on Sunday. The incident has led to major waterlogging in homes and farms. The Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Highway has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels. According to the IANS, the National Disaster Response Force has deployed two specialised teams to carry out rescue operations in Baramati and Indapur tehsils. The teams were dispatched after canals overflowed and river levels rose sharply. All individuals initially trapped in the affected areas have been rescued safely.

#BREAKING National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed two specialized teams for flood rescue operations in Baramati and Indapur tehsils of Pune district, Maharashtra, following severe inundation caused by breached water canals and rising river levels. All initially trapped… pic.twitter.com/ufgBUHntnY — IANS (@ians_india) May 25, 2025

One of the NDRF teams from Baramati is now heading to Markad Vasti in Solapur to assist six more people stranded due to the floodwaters. The NDRF is coordinating closely with local authorities and is continuing to monitor the situation.

The continuous rainfall in the area increased the water flow in the Nira Left Canal. The pressure led to a breach near Pimpli Limtek, releasing water into surrounding farmland and residential areas. Farmers have reported extensive crop loss. Several houses have also been flooded.

Read Also | Pune Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Flooding in Daund Taluka; Traffic Disrupted, Homes Affected, Vehicles Swept Away (Watch Video)

Residents said the water entered homes and fields so quickly that there was no time to prepare. Many locals have demanded immediate help from the administration and financial compensation for their losses.

After learning about the breach, the Irrigation Department started immediate repair work. Officials decided to close the Nira Left Canal to stop further water flow. Efforts are ongoing to fix the breach and manage the floodwaters.

Baramati Tehsildar Ganesh Shinde urged people to remain alert and not to step outside unless necessary. He also warned against believing in rumours and appealed for cooperation with the administration. Citizens have been asked to contact officials in case of emergencies.

Flooding has disrupted daily life in many parts of Baramati. Damage to crops and homes has left residents struggling. The local population is calling on the government to provide timely relief and support.