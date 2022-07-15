Pune Rains: 'Red Alert' in Pune for next 48 hours, Sec 144 imposed at tourist places

In the Pune, heavy rainfall have continued for the past several days. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains at different places in the district for the next 48 hours. In view of the forecast of very heavy rains in Pune for the next two days, Section 144 has been imposed prohibiting the gathering of more than four people at tourist places in the district.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also requested all private companies to work in work-from-home mode during this period. Earlier, the PMC announced that all schools in Pune district and adjoining Pimpri Chinchwad area would remain closed on Thursday due to the forecast of heavy rains.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the Meteorological Forecasting Department (IMD) in Pune said, "Westerly westerly winds are blowing from the Arabian Sea, leading to convergence of wind over Konkan-Goa-Madhya Maharashtra."

“Due to all these weather systems, there will be no significant reduction in rain activities over Pune and Maharashtra for the next 48 hours. The rain activity is likely to peak on Wednesday, after which there may be a slight drop in rain intensity.

