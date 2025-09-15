Pune Rains: Will Schools and Colleges Shut After IMD’s Red Alert?

Pune experienced intense rainfall late on Sunday night, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert around 4 a.m. on Monday. The sudden downpour raised concerns among parents and students about the possible closure of schools and colleges, but no official decision has been announced by the authorities yet. The IMD’s red alert remains in effect until 7 a.m. In addition to Pune, Solapur and Ahmednagar districts have also been placed under a red alert. Meanwhile, Thane and Raigad are on orange alert, while Nashik, Palghar, Jalna, and Nagpur have been placed under yellow alert.

With the heavy rainfall disrupting normalcy, students have taken to social media platforms urging officials to declare a holiday for educational institutions on 15th September 2025. The IMD, in its latest bulletin, also extended warnings across several regions of Maharashtra, Konkan, and Goa between 14th and 16th September. According to the forecast, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is expected in many parts, with the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall. Very heavy showers are likely in Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada during this period, particularly on 14th and 15th September.