Pune Receives Over 200 mm Rainfall, Light to Moderate Showers Expected in Coming Week

Pune is currently grappling with the onset of the monsoon season, as heavy rainfall continues to lash the city, particularly during the evenings. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has released data indicating that Pune has received a total of 205.1 mm of rainfall from June 1st to June 12th. Notably, June 9th marked the pinnacle of this precipitation, with the city experiencing a staggering 105.0 mm of rainfall, the highest recorded so far this season.

The IMD forecast suggests that the Koreagon region will receive moderate rainfall with a generally cloudy sky with a maximum temperature ranging between 34.0 to 33.0 degrees Celsius from June 12 to June 18. The NDA, Lohegaon, Pashan and Shivajinagar region is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with a generally cloudy sky with the maximum temperature ranging between 33.0 to 32.0 degrees Celsius from June 12 to June 18.

Civic authorities in Pune have issued advisories urging citizens to exercise caution when venturing outdoors, as the city is expected to endure intermittent rainfall within brief periods.

