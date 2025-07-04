Pune Road Accident: CCTV Captures Terrifying Moment Truck Rams Into Car, Two Narrowly Escape

A shocking incident captured on CCTV has raised fresh concerns about highway safety after a speeding truck rammed into a stationary car on the Pune-Solapur highway, barely missing two individuals who were standing beside the vehicle. The accident occurred near Uruli Kanchan, a spot already under scrutiny following a fatal crash just a day earlier. In the now-viral footage, a man and a woman can be seen standing on the side of the highway attempting to flag down a car. The car halts in front of them, but within moments, a speeding truck crashes into it from behind with intense force, sending the car hurtling off the road. Miraculously, the man and woman escape with their lives, visibly shaken as they flee to the roadside.

Pune–Solapur Highway - This CCTV footage captures a live accident that clearly shows a complete lack of hazard awareness.

The car driver stopped on the highway without even thinking about the danger of a rear-end collision! pic.twitter.com/kDYrJHfwk4 — Pune Pulse (@pulse_pune) July 2, 2025

This near-tragic event happened just a day after a deadly accident at Talwadi Chowk in the same area, where a tempo lost control and ran over six people who were waiting for transport. Two victims—Ashok Bhimrao and Mehboob Rahman Miyade—died on the spot, while four others sustained serious injuries. The tempo driver fled the scene after the crash, prompting a police search. Residents and daily commuters have raised concerns over reckless driving and a lack of speed regulation on the busy Pune-Solapur highway. Locals are now demanding stricter enforcement and increased patrolling to prevent further tragedies.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage and investigating both incidents.