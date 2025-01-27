Pune Road Accident: One Dead, Eight Injured as Car Falls Into 100-Feet Gorge in Varandha Ghat

A tragic incident unfolded early Monday morning in Varandha Ghat, Pune, when an four-wheeler car carrying nine passengers fell into a 100-feet deep ravine on the Bhor-Mahad road. The vehicle was traveling from Mahad to Bhor when it lost control near Umberde village at approximately 4:00 a.m., leading to the fatal plunge. The accident claimed the life of one passenger, while eight others sustained injuries. Several of the injured individuals are reported to be in critical condition. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the car, causing it to veer off the road and plunge into the steep ravine.

Local authorities and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene, providing immediate assistance and transporting the injured passengers to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Emergency responders worked swiftly to secure the area and begin the rescue operation, ensuring that the injured received necessary care without delay. The cause of the accident is still under investigation, with authorities focusing on potential factors such as road conditions and the driver's actions.