Pune Road Accident: Speeding PMP Bus Kills Woman, Injures Granddaughter on Pune-Satara Road

A tragic accident occurred in the Natubagh area on the Pune-Satara Road when a pedestrian woman, Ashabai Dattatray Salunke (57), was struck by a speeding PMP bus while returning home from a wedding. Her granddaughter, Prachiti, who was with her, also suffered serious injuries.

Ashabai Salunke, a resident of Hirabagh, Shukrawar Peth, Tilak Road, was crossing the road with her daughter and granddaughter around 9:30 pm after attending a wedding on Saturday night, the 23rd. As they were crossing, a speeding PMP bus driven by Satish Rajaram Gore (34) hit both Ashabai and Prachiti. Ashabai sustained severe injuries and was taken to a private hospital, where she unfortunately passed away. Prachiti is currently receiving treatment for her injuries. A case has been filed against the bus driver, Satish Gore, who lives in Kondhanpur, Taluka Haveli.

Also Read: Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Suspends Two Engineers for Negligence in Cycle Track Project

Vishal Dattatray Salunke, the son of the deceased, lodged a complaint at the Sahakarnagar police station. Senior Police Inspector Chhagan Kapse visited the accident scene, and Police Sub-Inspector Firoz Sheikh is conducting the investigation.