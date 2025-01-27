Pune: Saswad Villagers Protest Land Acquisition for Purandar Airport

Following Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' directive to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to begin land acquisition for the proposed Purandar International Airport, protests have erupted in the nearby village of Saswad. Local residents staged a demonstration outside the Panchayat Samiti office, waving black flags and holding placards to express concerns over inadequate compensation, potential environmental risks, and the socio-economic impact of the project.

The Purandar International Airport, which is planned to be named after Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has been a subject of controversy since its announcement. Initially proposed at Chakan, the project was moved to Purandar due to local opposition, with the new location offering more space and fewer objections. The aim of the airport is to address capacity challenges at Pune’s Lohegaon Airport, which also serves as an Indian Air Force base.

In a recent review meeting, Chief Minister Fadnavis instructed MIDC to complete the land acquisition process by June, with the airport expected to be operational by March 2029. Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, also participated in the meeting. Once completed, the Purandar International Airport is expected to significantly enhance Pune's infrastructure, connectivity, and its position as a commercial, tourism, and international travel hub.

