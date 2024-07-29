Pune School Bus Accident: 15 Students Injured After Four-Wheeler Collides With Car (Watch Video)

In a troubling incident on BIT Road in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a school bus carrying 15 students collided with a car, resulting in multiple injuries. The collision took place when the school bus, traveling along BIT Road, was hit by a car at an intersection. Preliminary reports suggest that the impact caused significant damage to both vehicles.

Emergency services arrived promptly at the scene, and the injured students were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident. Eyewitnesses reported that traffic conditions were chaotic at the time of the crash, but it is still unclear whether speed, driver error, or other factors played a role. Parents of the affected students have been notified by the school administration.