Pune: School PT Teacher Arrested for Molesting Girl Student in Nigdi

A shocking state of events has unfolded from Kirti School in Nigdi at Pimpri-Chinchwad where a Physical Education teacher allegedly sexually molested a girl student from the year 2022 to August 21, 2024. The incident came to light when the victim informed the incident to her parents, accordingly the father of the victim rushed to Nigdi police station and filed a complaint and arrested the accused teacher and the trustees of the school.

As per the police, the accused P.T. teacher Nivrutti Devram Kalbhor ( resident of, Sai Society, Chinchwad, Pune) had repeatedly sexually molested and harassed the girl in the Kirti School premises for more than two years. The victim later informed the incident to her parents and a case was filed at the Nigdi Police Station. Further investigations revealed that the accused Nivrutti Kalbhor is a habitual sex offender and a case was already filed against him in 2018 under section 354(A) and sections 7,8 and 12 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act at the Nigdi police station.

After sexually harassing the girl, the accused teacher allegedly threatened to beat her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. He would inappropriately touch the victim while taking the students out of the classroom for playtime. The accused allegedly waited outside the washroom when the victim student went inside the toilet. The complaint states that he used to beat the victim's student if she was late to school.

Accordingly, the police registered a case against the principal and the trustees of LEE Saphia Education Society, Trust, Pune for employing Kalbhor even after knowing he was a serial sexual offender. The police stated that employing a man after knowing that he is a habitual sexual offender is supporting the sexual offences.

The police have arrested the school principal Ashok Jadhav, President of LEE Saphia Education Society, Trust, Pune Rohidas Balbheem Jadhav, Laxman Namdev Hendre, Arvind Ankush Nikam, Gorakh Sopan Jadhav, Hanumant Dada Nikam and Shubangi Ashok Jadhav and a case has been registered relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Police Inspector Shatrugan Mali of Nigdi police station station stated, “ We have arrested the accused teacher for molesting the girl student. The accused is a habitual offender and a case was already registered under the POCSO Act against him in 2018. We have also arrested the principal and the trustees of the school. Further investigation is underway.” Further investigation is conducted by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Patil.