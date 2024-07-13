Pune: Senior Citizen Beaten Up Over Rs 20 Cigarette Dispute, Accused Arrested

Officials at Khadak police station have arrested an on-record criminal for allegedly assaulting a senior citizen over a ₹20 dispute for a cigarette. The accused, Ayan Rizwan Shaikh, a resident of Bhawani Peth, Pune, faces charges under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Police Act.

The incident occurred on July 11 at around 7:30 PM in Bhawani Peth. The victim, 60-year-old Salim Abdul Kader Shaikh, filed a complaint with the Khadak Police. Ayan Rizwan Shaikh, known for serious offenses including vandalism and illegal possession of arms, has a criminal record with the Khadak Police.

According to police reports, Ayan and Salim are acquaintances. The altercation began over a ₹20 payment for cigarettes, escalating into a heated argument. During the confrontation, Ayan allegedly assaulted Salim with an iron rod, inflicting serious injuries to his head and hand. He also threatened Salim's life and attacked his wife. The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is ongoing.