Pune Shocker: 12-Year-Old Sexual Harassment Victim Dies by Suicide in Bhosari

A shocking incident has come to light from the Bhosari Police station limits where a 12-year-old girl victim of sexual harassment allegedly died by suicide at her residence. The father of the deceased who owns a tea stall has filed a complaint at the Bhosari Police station in this regard and a case has been registered against the accused Kshitij Laxman Parad (age 20, resident Bhosari) and Tejas Pandurang Pathare (age 19, resident Charholi).

As per the police, the incident came to light when the parents found her hanging at the ceiling fan of their residence at Mahadev Colony in Bhosari on June 6 at around 7:30 am. Upon checking the mobile phone of the deceased it was revealed that she was allegedly stalked and harassed by the accused at regular intervals.

Distressed by the regular harassment by the accused the deceased took the drastic step and ended her life. The police have arrested both accused Kshitij Laxman Parad (age 20, resident Bhosari) and Tejas Pandurang Pathare (age 19, resident Charholi) and further investigation was carried out by Police sub-inspector Khade of the Bhosari Police Station.