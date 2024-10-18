Pune Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Attacks Mother Over Mobile Phone Restrictions

In a disturbing incident from Dhankawadi, a 14-year-old boy assaulted his mother after she turned off his mobile phone. The boy, reportedly addicted to gadgets, hit his mother with a photo frame and attempted to stab her with scissors in a fit of rage. The Sahakarnagar police have registered a case after the 39-year-old mother lodged a complaint.

According to the complaint, the boy has been physically attacking his family for the past two years, becoming violent when his demands for money are refused. He has assaulted his father, sister, and frequently damages household items. On Monday, the mother and her son were watching a series on their phones. When she switched hers off, the boy reacted aggressively, hitting her, attempting to stab her, and vandalizing their home. The family finally decided to report the ongoing violence, and police have initiated counselling for the boy.

