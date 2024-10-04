Pune shocker: 26 year old dies by suicide while talking to his mother on the phone

A shocking incident has come to light from the Karvenagar area of Pune where a 26-year-old man killed himself by slitting his throat and stabbing himself in the stomach while talking to his mother on the phone. The incident occurred at Bholkarvasti in Karvenagar on September 30 at around 2 pm. The deceased has been identified as Ramvikas Jaising Chauhan (Age 26, Res. Radhia, Deoria, Dist. Hata, Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh).

Arnav Jawahir Chauhan (22 years old, resident of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh) has lodged a complaint at Warje Malwadi Police Station in this regard. Accordingly, the police have registered a case against Satyendra Rajpati Chauhan (age 36, Res. Deshmukhwadi, Shivane) for abatement to suicide.

According to the police, all the persons involved in this incident are natives of Uttar Pradesh and worked as painters in Pune. Satyendra Chauhan came to Pune a few years ago and started working as a painter. Later Chauhan started taking individual painting contracts and called labour from his native village. The deceased Ramvikas and his friend also worked with Satyendra.

A friend of Ramvikas borrowed Rs 25 thousand from Satyendra and fled the city without returning the money. Satyendra suspected that Ramvikas helped his friend to escape and started to harass and torture him daily and asked him to pay back the debt. Satyendra harassed and tortured him allegedly threatened to break his leg and also assaulted him.

Meanwhile, on September 30, Ramvikas called his mother at his native place around noon and asked for financial help, however, his mother also expressed her inability to pay the amount. Discouraged by the constant harassment Ramvikas stabbed himself in the stomach and slit his throat with a kitchen knife at his residence.

Ramviakas was rushed to the hospital by his friends however he was declared dead by the doctors. The police have registered a case of abatement to suicide and arrested Satyendra Chauhan in this case. Further investigation is being carried out by Police Sub Inspector Tarde.