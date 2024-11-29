Pune Shocker: 35-Year-Old Cricketer Imran Patel Collapses and Dies of Cardiac Arrest On the Field; Shocking Video Goes Viral

In a heartbreaking incident at Pune’s Garware Stadium on Thursday, where a 35-year-old cricketer, Imran Patel, tragically passed away during a match. While opening the innings, Patel began experiencing severe chest and arm pain. Alerting the on-field umpires, he was allowed to retire and head back to the pavilion. Sadly, before reaching the pavilion, Patel collapsed, succumbing to what was later confirmed as cardiac arrest.

The entire incident was caught on camera as the match was being live-streamed. As Imran collapsed, other players on the field rushed towards him. He was immediately taken to the hospital. But, upon assessment by the doctors, Imran was pronounced dead. What was surprising for many is the fact that Imran was in extremely good health. He was physically fit, yet suffered a cardiac arrest. Being an all-rounder, Imran was the kind of a player who had to be active all throughout a match. The reason behind his death, hence, left many stunned.

He didn't have history of any medical condition," said Naseer Khan, another cricketer who was part of the match, was quoted as saying by the Times of India "He was in good physical condition. In fact, he was an allrounder who loved the game. We're all still in shock." Imran had a wife and three daughters, the youngest of which is only four months old. Patel was a renowned person in the area who owned a cricket team and even had a real-estate business. He also ran a juice shop.

