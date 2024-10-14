Pune Shocker: 37-Year-Old Man Sexually Assaults Mentally Challenged Girl, Records Incident on Mobile Phone

A shocking incident has come to light from the Hadapsar area of Pune where a mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by a 37-year-old man. As per the police the victim was playing in front of her house when the accused approached and asked her to come with him by luring her of chocolates and sweets and later sexually assaulted her.

The mother of the victim has filed a complaint at the Hadapsar police station and an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused Rajnath (age-37) .

According to the information given by the police, the accused was playing in from of her house when the accused allegedly took her to a secluded place in the society a allegedly sexually molested her.

Later in an outrageous turn of events the accused allegedly filmed the heinous act on his mobile phone and threatened to harm her if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The Hadapsar police have registered a case against the accused and further investigation is underway.