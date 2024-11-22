Pune Shocker: Class 9 Student Slits Classmate's Throat in Fit of Rage

A shocking incident unfolded in Pune, Maharashtra, where a 15-year-old boy used a piece of glass to slit the throat of his classmate at an international school following a heated argument. The victim, a Class 9 student, is currently hospitalized and receiving treatment. The altercation occurred when teachers were busy with annual day preparations, leaving the students unsupervised. In a moment of rage, the accused picked up a shard of glass and attacked his classmate, inflicting serious injuries. He further issued death threats to the victim.

The injured student was rushed to the hospital by teachers, and his condition is now reported as stable. Meanwhile, the accused was detained by Pune police and later presented before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB). As per the JJB's directives, he has been sent to an observation home for counselling. The boy has been charged with attempted murder under Sections 109 and 351(3) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police have launched an investigation to uncover more details about the incident.