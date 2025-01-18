Pune Shocker: Family Attempts Suicide Over Harassment by Moneylenders in Pimpri-Chinchwad; Wife and Son Dead, Husband Hospitalised

Pune, Maharashtra (January 18, 2025): A mother and son died while the husband remains hospitalised after a family attempted suicide, allegedly due to harassment by moneylenders in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The deceased have been identified as Shubhangi Vaibhav Hande, 36, and her son Dhanraj, 9. Vaibhav Madhukar Hande, 45, is undergoing treatment in a hospital. A complaint has been registered at Chikhli police station.

Senior police inspector Vitthal Salunke said the complainant, Vaibhav Hande, had borrowed money from four individuals, including Santosh Kadam and a woman from Tathawade, Santosh Pawar from Kudalwadi, and Javed Khan from Moi, Khed. Hande alleged he was harassed and tortured by the lenders despite repaying significant amounts. The lenders allegedly continued to demand payments and subjected Hande to physical and mental abuse. This reportedly led the family to decide on mass suicide. The incident occurred between 2016 and January 18, 2025.

Vaibhav purchased sleeping pills, and all three family members hanged themselves from a ceiling fan after consuming the pills. However, Vaibhav survived.

Vaibhav had earlier sent his 14-year-old son to relatives in Mumbai. Before the incident, he sent a suicide note to his son’s mobile phone. The boy, upon reading the message late at night, contacted neighbors after failing to reach his parents. The neighbors alerted the police, who discovered the incident. Police rushed Vaibhav to a hospital, saving his life.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.