Pune Shocker: Headless Body of Man Found in Bavdhan, Killed Over Suspicion of Immoral Relationship; Two Detained

In a shocking incident in Bavdhan, a young man was allegedly hacked to death with a sharp weapon on suspicion of having an immoral relationship with the wife of the accused. The police recovered the headless body of the deceased from Bavdahan just one kilometre away from Bavdhan Police Chowky. This incident occurred on Wednesday, September 18th at around 12:30 am in Bavdhan. The Hinjewadi police swung into action upon receiving the information and detained two people in this case.

The murdered youth has been identified as Praveen Mahato (age 25) while the police have detained the accused Rajeev Kumar Mahato and his accomplice.

According to the police, Praveen Mahato’s throat was slit with a sharp knife by the accused in a nursery near Bavdhan Police Chowki in the Hinjewadi police station limits while the deceased was sleeping. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the Hinjewadi police rushed to the spot initiated an investigation and registered a murder case.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused Rajeev Mahto suspected that the deceased Praveen Mahto was in an immoral relationship with his wife.

Accordingly, Rajeev hatched a plan to kill Praveen and severed his head with a sharp weapon while he was fast asleep.

The Hinjewadi Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.