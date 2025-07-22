Pune Shocker: Husband Threatens Wife Over Illness, FIR Filed for Harassment and Abuse

Pune: A shocking case of incident has came to life where husband allegedly mentally and physically harassed threatened her to leave the house or else he will kill her. Frustrated with continuous harassment woman filed a complaint against her husband and in-laws in Pune's Fursungi police station.

According to the complaint filed by a 37-year-old married woman from the Fursungi area had been subjected to mental and physical torture by her husband for the past few months. Due to a domestic dispute, the husband repeatedly abused, threatened and beat her. "You are responsible for my illness," he said, and tried to throw her out of the house. Also, on the pretext of bringing money from the house, her mother-in-law, father-in-law, sister-in-law and other relatives conspired to mentally, physically and financially torture her. She was constantly being treated humiliatingly.

Based on this complaint, the Fursungi police have registered a case against seven people including the husband. The police have started further investigation and informed that legal action will be taken against the accused.