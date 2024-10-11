Pune Shocker: Man Ends Life After Killing Girlfriend In Pimpri Lodge

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday, October 10th, at 4 PM in Pimpri, where a man brutally attacked his girlfriend with a knife before taking his own life by hanging. The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Nitesh Naresh Minekar from Yerwada, checked into a lodge with a 28-year-old woman earlier that day, but the motive for the attack remains unclear.

According to police reports, shortly after checking in, the woman's screams echoed from their room, prompting hotel staff to investigate. Despite their urgent requests for the door to be opened, there was no response. The staff quickly alerted the police, who arrived on the scene and demanded that Nitesh open the door.

After he asked for five more minutes, officers forced their way inside, discovering a harrowing scene: Nitesh was found hanging from the ceiling fan, while the woman lay in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the hospital for emergency care, and an investigation is currently underway to uncover the circumstances surrounding the attack. A case has been registered at the Pimpri police station.