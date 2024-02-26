Pune Shocker: Man Forces Himself into Friend's House and Assaults his Sister in Katraj

Pune: A man, barged into the house of his friend and forcibly assaulted his sleeping sister, police said on Sunday. A 25-year-old woman has lodged a complaint in this regard at Bharati Vidyapeeth police station. The police have registered a case against Vishwas Parde (29), a resident of Gokulnagar, Katraj Kondhwa Road. The incident took place between 2 pm and 4 pm on February 19 at the complainant's house.

According to police, the accused, Vishwas Parde, was a friend of the complainant's sister and was acquainted with them. So he used to come and go to the complainant's house. While the complainant was sleeping in the house, he pressed the complainant's face and forcibly had sex. The complainant narrated the incident to his friend. Enraged, Vishwas Parde abused and assaulted the complainant. Further investigation is being carried out by police sub-inspector Priyanka Nikam.