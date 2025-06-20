Pune Shocker: Man Killed After Objecting to Smoking at Panshet; Five Arrested

In a shocking incident from the Panshet area, five friends from Parbhani, residing in Pune for work and education, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting and killing a local resident. The altercation reportedly began when the victim objected to the group smoking cigarettes in the scenic area. The incident occurred on June 15 within the jurisdiction of Velha Police Station. The victim, identified as Rohidas Kaluram Katkar (24, resident of Kadve, Velha, Pune), died on the spot. After committing the murder, the five accused had fled the scene. However, teams from the Pune Rural Police's Local Crime Branch and Velha Police Station successfully apprehended all five.

The arrested individuals are Akash Subhash Bhise (21), Bhagwat Munjaji Asuri (20), Ritesh Uttam Jogdand (19), Ramesh alias Bhaiya Rambhau Shelke (21), and Pandurang Bhanudas Sonawane (19). These youths, originally from Parbhani, reside in the Nare area of Pune. Further details indicate that on June 15, the group had gone to the Panshet area for a picnic. Some of them were smoking cigarettes in front of Nandabai Kumbhar's hotel in Panshet. Rohidas Katkar, a local resident, confronted them, leading to an argument. The group collectively assaulted him, and one of them allegedly struck him with a stone on his chest, resulting in Rohidas's immediate death. Following the registration of a case, the rural police initiated an investigation using CCTV footage, which led to the arrest of all the accused. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, by personnel from the Local Crime Branch and Velha Police Station.



