Pune Shocker: Man Kills Girlfriend's 4-Year-Old Son After Child Vomits on Him

A shocking incident has come to light from the Bibvewadi area of Pune where a man allegedly killed a four-year-old son of his girlfriend after the infant vomited on him. The accused was enraged as the baby vomited on him and allegedly assaulted the infant to death. The incident occurred on September 01. The police have registered a case and arrested the accused Mahesh Kumbhar.

According to the information given by the police, Pallavi has been living in the Bibvewadi area for the past few months. She had an affair with Mahesh Kumbhar who hails from Nashik. The couple met on September 01 and after dinner, the infant suddenly vomited on Mahesh. The accused in a fit of rage grabbed a broom and allegedly assaulted the infant leaving him unconscious. The victim was rushed to the Kamla Nehru Hospital hospital where he was declared dead during treatment by the doctors.

Later Mahesh and Pallavi faked his death and stated that he fell from the bed due to which he was severely injured. Later the post-mortem report revealed that the cause of death was due to beating, after which the police started an investigation. The police have registered a murder case and further probe is underway.