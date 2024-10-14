Pune Shocker: Man Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl in Ghorpadi; Accused Absconding

A shocking incident has come to light from the Ghorpadi area of Pune where a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 40-year-old man.

According to the information given by the police, the minor victim lives with her parents in the slums at Ghorpadi while the accused has also known her family for several years and was also living as their neighbour a few years back and later shifted to a house half a kilometre away from the victim's house. The accused often visited the victim's house and took her and her sister for a walk and offered them sweets and chocolates to eat.

The accused as usual visited the victim's house on Sunday morning and finding that the mother of the victim was not home he took the girl outside. Later when the mother reached home and found her daughter missing she found out that the accused took her out. When the accused and her daughter did not return home late in the evening the victim's mother visited the accused residence and found her daughter in crying in pain the mother realized that the accused had raped her four-year-old child and fled the scene.

The mother immediately rushed to the police station and filed a complaint at the Mundhwa police station. The girl was later rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital as she complained of severe stomach ache.

According to the information provided by the Mundhwa Police, the girl was medically examined. After investigation, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act. Further investigation also revealed that the accused is an alcohol addict. The police have registered an FIR and the search of the accused is underway.