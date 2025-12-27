Pune Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death Over Family Dispute, Later Surrenders At Police Station

Pune Crime: Man allegedly strangled his wife to death in the Bhekrainagar area of ​​Hadapsar over suspicion about her character and the fact that they were unable to have children. After committing the murder, the husband surrendered himself at the police station. The Fursungi police have arrested the accused husband in this case.

Deceased woman has been identified as Priyanka Akash Dodke (27, resident of Gurudatt Colony, Bhekrainagar, Fursungi), while the accused husband is Akash Vishnu Dodke (35). Priyanka's brother, Sagar Ramdas Adagale (35, resident of Nangav, Daund taluka), has filed a complaint at the Fursungi police station. According to the police, the accused Akash and Priyanka were married in 2018. Akash worked as a driver for a private vehicle. Akash's parents and brother live in the Sinhagad Road area. Since Priyanka was unable to conceive after marriage, they frequently argued.

For the past few days, he had also been suspecting Priyanka's character. He started arguing with Priyanka and physically assaulting her. On Friday (December 26), another argument broke out between Priyanka and Akash in which he assaulted Priyanka and strangled her to death. Akash confessed to killing his wife at the police station. Police visited the crime scene, and his wife was pronounced dead at the hospital. Akash has been arrested for murder, and API Nanasaheb Jadhav is leading the investigation.