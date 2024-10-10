Pune Shocker: Minor boy sexually assaulted by another minor in school toilet

A shocking incident has come to light from the Camp area of Pune where a minor boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by another minor boy in a private school. The accused repeatedly indulged in unnatural atrocities with the victim from May 2024 to September 2024.

The minor victim has registered a complaint at the Laskar police station and accordingly, a case has been filed and the police have detained the juvenile accused.

According to the information given by the police, the victim and the accused study in the same school. The accused allegedly forcefully took the victim into the school toilet and allegedly and repeatedly forced himself on him performing unnatural acts. The accused allegedly threatened the victim and asked to not discuss the incident with anyone.

Later the victim developed unbearable in his private parts he narrated the incident to his parents. The parents immediately rushed to the Lashkar police station and filed a complaint against the accused. The accused has been detained and further investigation is being carried out by Police Sub Inspector Shivnanda Jadhav.