Pune Shocker: Seven Suicides Reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Single Day

Pune, Maharashtra (January 29, 2025): A shocking incident has come to light in Pimpri-Chinchwad, where seven people reportedly took their own lives in different parts of the city on the same day. The multiple suicides have caused widespread concern in the area.

According to the reports, the suicides were recorded across various police stations under the jurisdiction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate. This incident has raised alarms about the increasing suicide rate in the city.

The victims have been identified as 28-year-old Gaurav Dnyaneshwar Agam, 31-year-old Prasad Sanjay Avachat, 35-year-old Vikas Ramdas Murgund, 52-year-old Manappa Somalya Chavan, 46-year-old Navnath Bhagwan Pawar, 36-year-old Suvarna Shriram Pawar, and 40-year-old Dinesh Suresh Lokhande.

The rise in suicides is attributed to various factors, including growing stress, mental health issues, financial difficulties, and family disputes. The increasing suicide rates in both urban and semi-urban areas have raised deep concerns, with people of all ages, from children to the elderly, taking their lives.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.