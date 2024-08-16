Pune Shocker: Three Minor Boys Detained for Sharing Obscene Photos of Female Students

A shocking incident has come to light from the Hadapsar area of Pune where three minor boys created obscene photos of juvenile girls studying in a reputed school in Hadapsar. The boys allegedly used the Telegram Bot mobile application to create morphed photos of the girls and later shared them on social media.

A 36-year-old woman has filed a complaint at the Hadapsar Police Station in this regard. The police have detained three minor boys involved in the crime. The incident took place between June 16 and June 30, 2024.

According to the information given by the police, the daughter of the complainant studies at a renowned school in Pune. A 16-year-old boy allegedly created nude photos of the complainant's daughter and her three friends using the Telegram Bot application on his mobile phone and later shared the photos with two of his minor friends on their Instagram inbox. One such photo was shared by the third accused on his Instagram.

The issue came to light when the photos went viral on social media. The Hadapsar police have detained the minor boys and registered a case of molestation. Police Inspector Jagdale of the Hadapsar police station is investigating the case