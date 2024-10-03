Pune shocker: Two minor girl students sexually molested by school van driver in Wanowrie

Yet another incident of sexual molestation of two minor students has come to light from Pune. In a complaint filed by the parents of the victims at the Wanowrie police station, the driver of the van used for pick and drop of students allegedly molested the minor girls studying in a private school. The accused allegedly touched the victim’s body inappropriately and tried to molest the minors.

As per the police, the incident occurred on September 30 when the complainant's daughter and her schoolmate were travelling in the school van driven by the accused. Finding the victim alone in the van the accused pulled over and parked the van in a secluded place sat beside the victims and started inappropriately touching them on their private parts.

The accused later dropped the girls at their home. A victim girl later narrated the incident to her parents. Accordingly, the parents of the victim girl rushed to the police station and filed a complaint against the van driver on September 02.

Accordingly, a case has been registered against the accused Sanjay Jetting Reddy (Age 45 years, Occupation School Van Driver, resident of Vaidwadi Hadapsar) under sections 64, 65(2) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and sections 4 and 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The Wanowrie police have registered a case and further probe is underway.