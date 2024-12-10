Pune Shocker: Woman Constable Injured After Drunk Driver Rams Car at Police Checkpoint

In a shocking incident, a woman police constable sustained injuries after being hit by a speeding car during a ‘Drink and Drive’ checkpoint near the RTO office in Pune. The injured officer has been identified as Deepmala Raju Nair. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Monday (9th).

The police had set up a late-night checkpoint as part of their anti-drunk driving campaign. While on duty, Constable Nair signaled a fast-approaching car from Mills Road to stop. The driver initially slowed down, appearing to comply.

However, as Constable Nair approached the vehicle for a breathalyzer test, the driver suddenly accelerated, hitting her and crashing into a barricade before fleeing the scene.Police have secured the car's registration number and launched a search operation to locate the driver. Constable Nair received medical attention, and further investigation is underway.

