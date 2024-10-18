Pune Shocker: Woman Stabbed to Death by Boyfriend With Sharp Weapon in Chinchwad

A shocking incident has come to light from the Valhekar Wadi area in Chinchwad where a boyfriend has allegedly killed his girlfriend by pressing her face with a pillow and later stabbing her in the stomach with a sharp weapon. As per the police, the incident occurred on October 16 at around 10:30 am. The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Navnath Kesarkar (age 29, resident of Lakshminagar, Valhekarwadi, Chinchwad).

A 30-year-old woman known to the deceased has filed a complaint at the Chinchwad police station in this regard while a case has been registered against the accused Sahil.

According to the police, the deceased, Jyoti Kesarkar and the complainant resided at Valhekar Wadi with her friend and both worked at a hotel in Chinchwad. The complainant and the deceased both are residents of Mathiwade village in Nipani Taluka. The complainant and the deceased were victims of domestic abuse by their husbands who were addicted to alcohol and hence left their village and settled in Pune. Jyoti later latched into a relationship with the accused Sahil who hails from her neighbourhood village Yamgarni.

Sahil used to regularly visit Pune to meet Jyoti. Jyoti had a serious argument with Sahil and had not spoken to him for the past one and a half months. Meanwhile, Jyoti decided to part ways with Sahil and started ignoring his calls.

On Wednesday morning, the complainant left the house early for work while Jyoti decided to join her later in the day. At around 3 pm when the complainant returned at her residence she found Jyoti lying unconscious on the mattress with a pillow on her face covered in a bed sheet. When the complainant pulled the bedsheet she witnessed blood oozing out from the stomach of the deceased.

When the police scrutinized the CCTV footage of the residence they observed Sahil entering Jyoti's room at around 10:35 PM and leaving after 10 minutes. The police confirmed that Sahil killed Jyoti over their relationship issues. A murder case has been registered and further investigation is being conducted by Senior Police Inspector Kollu of the Chinchwad Police Station.