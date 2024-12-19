Pune Shocker: Young Man Ends Life After Stepfather's Mental and Physical Abuse in Kondhwa

In a deeply disturbing incident in Pune, a 30-Year old youth tired of the mental and physical harassment by his stepfather committed suicide. The deceased has been identified as Sandeep alias Shabbir Ibrahim Sheikh (30), a resident of Lakshmi Nagar, Kondhwa Budruk. The incident took place at Lakshminagar in Kondhwa on the evening of 3rd October. After continuous follow-up by the prosecutor and a suicide note, a case has been registered after almost 3 months. The accused has been identified as Vijay Sumat Rao Kasote, a resident of Lakshmi Nagar in Kondhwa.

According to the police, the victim's aunt, Sangita Raju Bagwe, has filed a case.As per preliminary information, the children had been living with their aunt in Ganj Peth. When they grew up, they went to live with their mother. Shabbir worked as a plumber. The accused, Vijay Kasote, used to torture Shabbir both mentally and physically by often beating him. Kasote would also harass him by filing false police complaints.

Tired of the harassment, Shabbir committed suicide by hanging himself in his home.Later, as Shabbir's body was being taken to Sassoon Hospital for post-mortem, the plaintiff found a suicide note in Shabbir's pocket, where he had mentioned the reason for his suicide. Vinay Patankar, Senior Police Inspector (Kondhwa police station), speaking to Free Press Journal, said, "This is an old matter; however, a case was registered on Tuesday. We are searching for the accused stepfather, Vijay Sumat Rao Kasote. The case is under investigation, and he will soon be arrested under section 306 of the BNS."



