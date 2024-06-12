Pune: Speeding Dumper Truck Kills Female Pedestrian Near Gangadham Shatrunjay Road

A fatal accident occurred today on Gangadham Road near Marketyard in Pune, claiming the life of a female pedestrian. The incident involved a speeding dumper truck colliding with the victim, resulting in her immediate death. The impact was so brutal that the head of the victim was decapitated from the body killing her on the spot. The agitated onlookers caught hold of the driver of the truck trashed him and also vandalized the windshield of the dumper. The incident occurred at around noon on June 12.

Legal proceedings against the driver are currently underway at the Marketyard police station following the tragic accident. Police are actively investigating the case, although they have not yet ascertained the family background of the victim.

The reckless driving of trucks and heavy vehicles used on construction sites proves to be a menace for the citizens. The residents of the Gangadham area claim that heavy vehicles are prohibited on the road where the accident occurred. Still, the trucks, and concrete mixers of builders commute recklessly on steep slopes without any fear of law while it is deliberately ignored by the traffic police. Politicians and people's representatives put pressure on the police if they try to take action.

