Pune! Stray dog killed for entering housing society, FIR registered

A shocking incident has come to light in which a dog was beaten to death with poison. A case has been registered against the four. Aamir Khan, 23, lodged a complaint against the security guard of Atur Villa Vista Society in Kondhwa and three others. On July 5, around 11 a.m., they heard a dog barking in pain. He quickly ran to the balcony where he saw some people beating him with sticks, Khan claimed in his complaint.

He was told that they were doing this to prevent the dog from entering the society grounds. Khan and his mother tried to persuade the accused not to beat the dog. But all four were not ready to listen to him. Khan and his mother then reported the heinous act and approached the Animal Welfare Board of India. Shortly after, an animal friend arrived and saw the situation. The dog had died at the time.

According to police, the four began to asault as the dog broke into the society. They then decided to poison the dog and beat him. When the complainant came to explain to the four. At that point, he told the complainant and his mother to leave. After seeing this act, the complainant lodged a complaint with the police. A case has been registered against four persons and further investigation is underway, said Sardar Patil, senior police inspector, Kondhwa police station.

Stray dogs and cats are rampant in the city. Similar complaints have also been lodged with the municipality from various places. Action taken as per the plan of the municipality. However, citizens are often seen committing such crimes by harassing stray dogs.