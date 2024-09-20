Pune Theft Alert: Rs 32 Lakh Jewelry Stolen in Ravivar Peth, Suspects Identified

A theft of jewelry worth Rs 32 lakh has been reported from a Sarafi village on Ravivar Peth, leading Faraskhana police to register a case against two suspects. Asit Poria, 42, from Mangalwar Peth, filed the complaint. The accused, Amit Pal and Mukesh Pankhira, are workers from a Sarafi family.

Poria, associated with the Shrikrishna Goldsmith family in Sunday Peth, is hired by traders in Saraf Bazaar to create various jewelry pieces. He was tasked with making 33 Mangalsutras by a prominent Sarafi family, who provided him with a gold necklace. Each night, Poria measured the gold after work, with artisans accommodated in the Sarafi village.

Pal and Pankhira allegedly fled with the gold kept in a cup. When Poria discovered the theft after inspecting the area, he found that the ornaments had also been taken.